A Glenwood man was killed when his vehicle rolled off a road and into a ditch north of Leaf Valley in northern Douglas County on Friday, Sept. 24.

A news release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Dennis Wayne Hovde, 39, of Glenwood.

The crash occurred at Douglas County Road 6 near Mums Road about 1:26 p.m. Hovde died at the scene of the crash.

The Leaf Valley Fire Department extracated the driver from the vehicle. A preliminary investigation determined that it was a commercial vehicle traveling north that left the roadway and entered the east ditch and rolled over. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Responding agencies included the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Patrol, and Leaf Valley First Responders.