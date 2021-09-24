CROOKSTON, Minn. — A 28-year-old Crookston man is dead after being hit by a train, according to the Crookston Police Department.

Polk County Dispatch learned at about 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, that the man had been struck behind 411 N. Main St. between West Fifth and West Sixth streets, close to the railroad bridge over West Sixth Street, a release states.

Police say the man was walking on the railroad tracks between the rails when he was struck from behind by a southbound BNSF train. He did not respond to the warning sounds of the train horn, according to the release.

The man has not yet been identified pending notification of his family. Crookston Area Ambulance, the Polk County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota State Patrol assisted the Crookston Police Department.