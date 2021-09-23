A railroad employee was injured when a semi-truck and a train collided in the city of Ottertail, said a report from the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office.

The truck which belonged to Reinhard Food Services, was heading south on North Lake Street from Elevator Drive at about 7:40 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, when it crossed the Canadian Pacific Railroad. The train southbound collided with the truck's trailer, which contained food grade restaurant supplies that scattered across the area.

The truckdriver was uninjured, and the train conductor sustained minor injuries from the impact but didn't need medical attention. The truck and its trailer were significantly damaged, and there was minor damage to the train, the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office report said.

The driver of the tractor trailer has charges pending for unsafe railroad crossing.