According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Todd Mrnak was driving a small ATV near the intersection of County Road 36 NE and Hardwood Road NE north of Miltona when the ATV overturned and he was thrown from it.

The sheriff's office received a call about the crash at 7:56 p.m. The caller reported that an ATV had crashed and that the driver was unconscious and injured. Lifesaving efforts were immediately initiated, but were unsuccessful. Mrnak was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial investigation and preliminary evidence showed that Mrnak was eastbound and had attempted to make a righthand turn into a field approach, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. The ATV flipped over and Mrnak, who was reportedly not wearing helmet, was thrown from the ATV. He was the sole occupant.

Assisting at the scene were the Miltona Fire and Fire Responders, Parkers Prairie Ambulance and North Memorial Ambulance.

The crash is still under investigation.