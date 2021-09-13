A single vehicle crashed on County Highway 60 near the intersection of County Highway 13 near Perham, a report from the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said.

The office received a report on Friday, Sept. 10, about 3:15 p.m., and they, along with the Perham Police Department, Perham Fire and Emergency Medical Services and Minnesota State Patrol responded to the scene.

The driver, a 65-year-old woman from Boise, Idaho, was taken to Perham Hospital via ambulance. The passenger, a 95-year-old woman from Moorhead, was declared dead at the scene.

An investigation of the crash is ongoing, the sheriff's office said.