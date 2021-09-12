Two separate crashes resulted in injuries over the weekend in Otter Tail County, according to Minnesota State Patrol reports.

On Friday evening, a crash near Henning resulted in multiple injuries.

Brennen Charles Volkmann, 17, of Henning, was driving a 2003 Chevy Silverado, about 6:10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, when he turned from Highway 108 onto Highway 210, where he collided with a westbound 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan on 210.

Volkmann, was injured but not transported. A 15-year-old girl who was a passenger in his vehicle was taken to Perham Health with injuries that were not life-threatening. Another 15-year-old boy who was a passenger in the Chevy was not injured.

The driver of the Dodge, Angela Marie Fultz, 35, of Clitherall, taken to Tri-County Health. A 15-year-old female passenger in her vehicle was injured, but not transported for treatment.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, a Nissan Maxima was traveling eastbound on Highway 210 when it collided with a Chevy Silverado that was northbound on County Road 35 near Underwood. Drivers of both vehicles were transported to local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Brandell Ashley Erickson, 32, of Breckenridge, was driving the 2009 Nissan Maxima. James Ellsworth Rude, 84, of Richville, was driving the 2000 Chevrolet Silverado. Erickson and Rude were taken for treatment in Fergus Falls. Three youths in Erickson's vehicle were not injured.