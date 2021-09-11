One person died Saturday morning in a vehicle rollover on County Road 143 in Maple Grove Township, Becker County. The name is being withheld pending notification of relatives, according to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported just after 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 11, west of Bruce Boulevard. First responders found the driver, who was alone in the vehicle, unresponsive. Rescue efforts were unsuccessful, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The White Earth Fire Department, Ogema Fire Department, White Earth Ambulance, White Earth Conservation, White Earth Police Department, State Patrol, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Detroit Lakes Fire-Rescue One, the DNR, Sanford AirMed, and Essentia-St. Mary's EMS assisted the Becker County Sheriff's Office with the rollover. The crash remains under investigation.



