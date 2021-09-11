The person killed in a vehicle rollover in Becker County on Saturday has been identified as Tammara Cherise Eischens, 33 of Ponsford.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office the crash on County Road 143 , west of Bruce Boulevard in Maple Grove Township was reported just after 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 11. First responders found the driver, who was alone in the vehicle, unresponsive. Rescue efforts were unsuccessful, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The White Earth Fire Department, Ogema Fire Department, White Earth Ambulance, White Earth Conservation, White Earth Police Department, State Patrol, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Detroit Lakes Fire-Rescue One, the DNR, Sanford AirMed, and Essentia-St. Mary's EMS assisted the Becker County Sheriff's Office with the rollover. The crash remains under investigation.



