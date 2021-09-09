Three people were injured in a crash in Henning on Wednesday, Sept. 8, about 2:45 p.m.

Edward Fezler, 61, of West Fargo, N.D., was driving one of the vehicles when he collided in the intersection of Highway 210 and Highway 108 in the Otter Tail County town. The other vehicle was driven by Abigail Rehm, 18, of Richville.

Fezler, as well as his passenger, Cameron Babineau, of Carrington, N.D., and Rehm were all taken to the Tri County Health Care in Henning with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Airbags were deployed in the crash, and all three were wearing seatbelts.