PENNOCK, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol has identified a Sanborn, Minnesota, woman who was killed in a crash Wednesday, Aug. 25, in Kandiyohi County.

Dolores Matilda Berg, 83, was killed and six others were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 11:23 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and 135th Street Northwest in Mamre Township between Kerkhoven and Pennock.

Berg was a passenger in a 2020 Honda Odyssey driven by Frederick Henry Berg, 84, of Sanborn.

The Odyssey was traveling north on 135th Street Northwest. A 2007 Kia Spectra5, driven by Rae Ann Lynn Baker, 22, of Redwood Falls, was traveling west on U.S. Highway 12. The vehicles collided in the intersection between Kerkhoven and Pennock, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Berg, the driver of the Odyssey, and passengers Irene Lucille Mathiowetz, 83, of Sleepy Eye, and Robert Wendelin Mathiowetz, 88, also of Sleepy Eye, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Carris Health — Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar.

Baker, the driver of the Kia, and passengers Kyri Elaysia Cox, 17, of Redwood Falls, and Thomas Bryan Zempel, 20, of Mankato, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Baker and Cox also were treated at Rice Memorial Hospital. Zempel was not treated at a health care facility, according to the accident report.

Alcohol was not a factor in the accident, and all but Cox were wearing seat belts, the report states.

The Kandiyohi County and Swift County sheriff's offices, Pennock Fire and Rescue, Kerkhoven Fire Department, CentraCare and Raymond Ambulances, Life Link and personnel with the Minnesota Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.