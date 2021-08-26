A motorcyclist hit by a vehicle had minor injuries after an accident on the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 25 near Sebeka.

The Wadena County Sheriff's Office and first responders arrived at the intersection of Hwy 71 and County Road 9 to find the driver of the motorcycle was turning west onto County Road 9 when he was struck from behind by a pickup. The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Orren Lien, 49, of Wadena and the driver of the pickup was identified as Faith Paurus, 45, of Osage.

Paurus stated she was looking to the west prior to the intersection and looked back at the road in time to see the motorcyclist signaling but she couldn't stop in time, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

Lien suffered a cut below his right knee with minor scrapes and abrasions. He was transported to Tri-County Health Care by a private party. Neither Paurus or her passengers were injured.

Alcohol is not a factor in the accident, according to the release.

The Wadena County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Sebeka First Responders.