Two Detroit Lakes residents were injured in a motorcycle crash on Otter Tail County Highway 35 about 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

A 2015 Harley-Davidson, driven by Jason Douglas Behlmer, 48, was northbound on County Highway 35 with a passenger, Tracy Ann Dallmann, 34. The motorcycle carrying the two Detroit Lakes riders lost control, went off the road and ended up in the north ditch.

Behlmer and Dallmann sustained injuries to the head, arms and legs and were driven to the Perham Hospital by ambulance. Though the injuries aren't believed to be life-threatening, they were later transported to another hospital by helicopter.