Two women were injured in a crash on Highway 10 in Otter Tail County on Wednesday, Aug. 18, a Minnesota State Patrol report said.

A 2004 Ford F150, driven by Somer Ione Davison, 19, of Bluffton, was travelling south on County Road 76 about 9:40 a.m.. She was crossing Highway 10 to reach Highway 106 when she was struck by a 2020 Nissan Rogue that was eastbound on Highway 10, driven by Nhung Thi Dang, 35, of Vancouver, Wash.

Dang's airbag deployed, and Davison wasn't wearing a seatbelt. Both suffered injuries that weren't life-threatening and were taken to Tri County Hospital in Wadena.

The Ottertail County Sheriff, New York Mills Police Police Department and the New York Mills Fire Department responded to the scene.