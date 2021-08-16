FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The 29-year-old sister of late Perham, Minn., track star Gabriele Grunewald was killed over the weekend when a driver left the roadway and crashed in Falcon Heights, according to the Ramsey County sheriff’s office.

Abigail R. Anderson, of Minneapolis, died Saturday. The collision shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday happened in the area of Cleveland and Larpenteur avenues, next to the University of Minnesota’s soccer stadium, Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium.

A driver was heading south on Cleveland Avenue and hit a parked car that was on the road’s right shoulder, said Undersheriff Jeff Ramacher. A pedestrian in the area, identified as Anderson, was struck.

Anderson, also an avid runner, was the younger sister of Grunewald, who was an Olympic hopeful, Women’s Running reported Monday. Grunewald was 32 when she died of complications from cancer in 2019.

The sheriff’s office is sorting through what happened on Saturday.

“I don’t know the exact sequence, whether (Anderson) was struck by the parked car or by the truck,” Ramacher said. There were witnesses, he added.

A sheriff’s office spokesman initially said the driver made a U-turn and then drove over Anderson, but Ramacher said that’s unclear.

“There is information that suggests that the driver was trying to get back up on the roadway,” Ramacher said.

Emergency medical personnel transported Anderson to Regions Hospital, where she died.

The driver also was taken to Regions, where her blood was drawn for testing after law enforcement obtained a search warrant. She was released and the investigation is ongoing.

A chain-link fence in the area of the collision was destroyed, and people have left flowers and photos as a memorial to Anderson.