SAUK CENTRE, Minn. — A Sauk Centre man died after he was struck by an all-terrain vehicle early Sunday while walking along Wobegon Trail near 415th Street, according to a news release from the Stearns County Sheriff's Office .

According to the news release, first responders found Scott Kenneth Nathe, 50, unconscious and not breathing. He was transported to Sauk Centre Hospital were he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the 2020 Polaris Sportsman 850 HD Class 1 that hit Nathe, Wilder Kuhlman, 20, of Sauk Centre, and a man sitting on the front rack of the ATV, Kolten Kuhlman, 23, of Sauk Centre, were also injured.

Another pedestrian, Margaret Stepan, 35, was also hit and injured by the ATV.

Stepan and Kolten Kuhlmann were transported to Melrose Hospital. Wilder Kuhlman was transported by private vehicle to Sauk Centre Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Sauk Centre Fire Department, Like Link and North Air Care helicopters and Sauk Centre and Melrose Ambulance responded to the incident reported at 12:22 a.m. Sunday.