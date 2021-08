AITKIN, Minn. — A 56-year-old man died Wednesday, Aug. 11, after the truck he was driving drifted off the road and struck several trees in Aitkin County.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash at 5:43 p.m. According to the crash report, the Chevy Silverado was heading north on Deer Street North of 333rd Street when it drifted off the road to the left and struck several trees.

The driver was identified as Brian S. Glasbrenner of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.