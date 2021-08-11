WEST FARGO, N.D. — The North Dakota Highway Patrol on Wednesday, Aug. 11, released the name of a pilot who was injured when a single-engine plane crashed near the West Fargo airport on Tuesday afternoon.

The Highway Patrol said Jeffery Kloster, of Omaha, Nebraska, was piloting a plane that had just left the area of the West Fargo Municipal Airport Tuesday afternoon around 4 p.m. when the plane struck treetops and crashed in a field.

Kloster, who was alone in the plane and had to be cut free from the wreckage, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries to his lower extremities, according to West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller.

The incident happened near 12th Avenue and 26th Street northwest in West Fargo.

Crews freed the pilot, who was conscious but suffering from shock and injuries to his lower extremities, according to Fuller.

According to the Highway Patrol, the incident remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Online flight records indicate the aircraft took off from an airport in Omaha early Tuesday afternoon and flew to West Fargo.