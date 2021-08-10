WEST FARGO, N.D. — A pilot appeared to suffer serious injuries Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 10, when his plane crashed in a soybean field a mile and a half west of the West Fargo Municipal Airport.

About 4 p.m. the West Fargo Rural Fire Department received a report of a plane crash on the northern outskirts of the city, near the intersection of 12th Avenue and 26th Street Northwest according to West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller.

When the city and rural fire departments arrived in the area of the crash, they found a single-engine plane nose down in a field and a pilot trapped inside, the chief said.

Crews freed the pilot, who was conscious but suffering from shock and injuries to his lower extremities. Fuller said the pilot, who was the only person in the plane, was brought to a local hospital for treatment. While it wasn't immediately clear how bad his injuries were, they appeared to be serious, he said.

The West Fargo Municipal Airport manager said the pilot was not from the area, according to Fuller, who added it was possible the pilot was doing touch-and-goes on the runway before the crash.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is taking over the crash investigation.