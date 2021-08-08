Multiple people were killed when a plane that took off the from the Alexandria airport on Saturday crashed west of Minneapolis in the Carver County town of Victoria.

The FAA says the plane took off from Alexandria Municipal Airport and was headed to Eden Prairie's Flying Cloud Airport when it crashed, according to a KARE 11 TV report.

According to information posted on the city of Victoria's website, there were multiple fatalities about 5:44 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 7, after the city of Victoria and Carver County Sheriff’s Office received reports of an airplane crash in Victoria in the vicinity of Rose Street near downtown.

The small plane crashed into a house at 7956 Rose St., and caught fire. A family was at home when it crashed but there were no injuries reported by those in the house or on the ground.

The medical examiner will investigate the cause and manner of death and identities of those killed. The investigation of the airplane crash will be led by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The NTSB said on Twitter that it is investigating the crash of a Mooney M20M airplane, which is a single-engine plane, at Victoria.

Information from FlightAware.com shows a plane took off from Alexandria Municipal Airport's Chandler Field at 4:56 p.m. and was in the air for 52 minutes. Records show the plane is owned by Dr. James Edney, though there is no indication that he was on board the flight.

NEW #VIDEO from a neighbor's home security camera shows the fatal, single-engine #plane crash late this afternoon in Victoria, Minn.@Raw_News1st pic.twitter.com/ipnSQ2GkTy — RawNews1st🎥📰 (@Raw_News1st) August 8, 2021

People around Victoria were asked to avoid the area of the crash. Highway 5 was closed from Carver County Road 11 South to Carvery County Road 11 North.

Several partner agencies are involved in the response to the incident. The following fire departments responded: Victoria, Chanhassen, Chaska, Watertown, St. Bonifacius, Cologne, Shakopee, Excelsior, Waconia, and Mdewakanton Public Safety. Additional partner agencies responding include: Carver County Sheriffs Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Ridgeview Medical Center, Three Rivers Park District, MnDOT and Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.