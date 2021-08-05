Five people suffered injuries that were not life threatening Thursday, Aug. 5, when a driver turned in front of another vehicle on Highway 71 in Hewitt.

A 2015 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Kristen L. Anderson, 24, of Mooreton, N.D., was traveling south on Highway 71 approaching Highway 210 in the city of Hewitt. A 2008 GMC Yukon driven by Jennifer R. Young, 39, Bertha, was traveling north on Highway 71 approaching 210. Young turned in front of the Equinox causing a head-on crash, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The crash was reported at 10:41 a.m.

Anderson was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for her injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

Young, who also was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to Lakewood Health Systems and Brainerd, according to the crash report. Her three passengers also had non-life threatening injuries and included Journey Eggert, age 7; Kylene Eggert, age 9; and Miles Young, age 9, all of Bertha.

Road conditions were dry and alcohol was not a factor in the crash, according to the crash report.

St. Cloud Hospital, Life Flight and Todd County Fire and Rescue assisted the state patrol on the scene.