A Perham man was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 8, after a car collision at 6 a.m., the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

This man, Yeldin Aguilar, 34, was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram northbound on Otter Tail County Highway 53 with two other passengers, Juan Rodrigues, 45, of Willmar, and Andres Salazar, 23, of Perham. He approached a stop sign and failed to stop.

Alisha Meidinger, 33, of Menahga, was westbound on County Highway 8 in a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer when she was struck by Aguilar's vehicle on the passenger side. Meidinger's car rolled several times to the northwest intersection. She struck a utility pole, causing front and back damage to the car.

Meidinger was transported to Perham Health via a Perham ambulance. She suffered a fractured neck, leg and a broken ankle and was later transferred to Fargo.

Aguilar, Rodrigues and Salazar also suffered injuries. After the crash, Aguilar was arrested for criminal vehicular operation, failure to stop at a stop sign and not possessing a Minnesota driver's license.