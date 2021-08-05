BRAINERD, Minn. -- A Jacobson, Minnesota, man and woman died in a head-on crash in Aitkin County on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported Sandra Lee Erickson-Brown, 75, and Wayne Emmanuel Brown, 84, died when the 2011 Toyota Rav4 they were in collided with another vehicle just before noon Wednesday on Highway 65 near White Pine Township.

A 2018 Toyota Camry, driven by a 23-year-old Brooklyn Park man not yet identified, was traveling south on Highway 65 when the car went into the northbound lane to pass a 2015 Toyota Sienna, driven by 71-year-old David Paul Jedinak of Fridley. While passing in the northbound lane, the Camry collided head on with the northbound Rav4, driven by Erickson-Brown.

Jedinak was not injured. Both Brown and Erickson-Brown were wearing seat belts, according to the state patrol.

Neither the condition of nor the identity of the Brooklyn Park man have been released. White Pine Township is about 60 miles east of Brainerd.

The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office and McGregor Fire Department assisted at the scene.