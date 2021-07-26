Names have been released of those involved in a head-on crash on Douglas County Road 41 near Evansville on Monday, July 26, that left a 72-year-old Fargo woman dead and injured two others.

The woman who died was identified as Aida Erlanne Nolan.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Nolan was driving a car west on County Road 41 between Evansville and Interstate 94 when she crossed over the center line and into the path of an eastbound pickup truck driven by 38-year-old Jordan Davis Wagner of Brandon.

The two vehicles collided head-on in the eastbound lane of the roadway, the sheriff's office said.

Nolan was pronounced dead at the scene. Wagner and his passenger, 39-year-old Gordan Michael Schmidt of Parkers Prairie, were transported to Alomere Health in Alexandria by North Ambulance with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The crash, which happened shortly before 2 p.m., is under investigation.

Responding agencies included the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Evansville Fire Department and First Responders, North Ambulance, Ashby Ambulance, Life Link, and the Minnesota State Patrol.