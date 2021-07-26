A head-on crash on Douglas County Road 41 near Evansville on Monday afternoon, July 26, left a 72-year-old Fargo woman dead and injured two others.

The name of the victim had not been released as of Monday evening, pending notification of family members.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the woman was driving a car west on County Road 41 between Evansville and Interstate 94 when she crossed over the center line and into the path of an eastbound pickup truck driven by a 38-year-old man from Brandon.

The two vehicles collided head-on in the eastbound lane of the roadway, the sheriff's office said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup and a 39-year-old male passenger from Parkers Prairie were transported to Alomere Health in Alexandria by North Ambulance with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The crash, which happened shortly before 2 p.m., is under investigation. Names are being withheld pending family notification.

Responding agencies included the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Evansville Fire Department and First Responders, North Ambulance, Ashby Ambulance, Life Link, and the Minnesota State Patrol.