A pedestrian in the right lane of Highway 10 was hit by a vehicle early Friday, July 23, near Perham.

The Minnesota State Patrol identified the pedestrian hit as Giovanni D. Winters, 25, of Antioch, Ill. The State Patrol report said Winters had been drinking.

Winters was struck shortly before 1 a.m. He was taken Sanford Health in Fargo for treatment of injuries that the report said were not life-threatening.

Winters was struck by a 2015 GMC Sierra driven by Dustin Tigges, 33, of Sebeka. Tigges was not injured.

Tigges was driving east on Highway 10 west of Perham in Otter Tail County when his vehicle hit Winters.

The Otter Tail Sheriff's Office and Perham Police Department also responded.