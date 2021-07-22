The 39-year-old man who died in an ATV crash Wednesday, July 21, near Wadena has been identified as Brian Christopher Goeden, 39 of Wadena.

Goeden was identified Friday, July 23, by the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office.

Goeden was found unresponsive near his ATV in Compton Township near Wadena., after a report of the crash at 6:38 p.m., according to a report from the sheriff's office. It appears he was headed east on a dirt road when he lost control and went into a ditch. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.

The report states that Goeden was the only one involved in the crash.

Funeral services are pending with Karvonen Funeral Home of Wadena.