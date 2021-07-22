The man was found unresponsive near his ATV, following a report of the crash at 6:38 p.m., according to a report from the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office. It appears he was headed east on a dirt road when he lost control and went into a ditch. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.

The report states that he was the only one involved in the crash. The crash remains under investigation. The name of the victim will be released after family notification.