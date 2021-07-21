A man who apparently drowned on East Battle Lake near Clitherall, on Saturday, July 17, has been identified by the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office as Bradley Clymer, 35, of Johnson, Neb.

The office responded about 5 p.m. to a report of a man who was unconscious by the lake. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but the man, later identified as Clymer, was later pronounced dead.

While the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office believes this death to be a drowning, investigations are ongoing.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Henning Ambulance, Ringdahl Ambulance Services and Lifelink III.