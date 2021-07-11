A 74-year-old Detroit Lakes man was killed in a Becker County crash on Saturday, July 10, while another motorcycle rider was injured in a separate crash the same day.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the name of the man killed would be released until later Sunday, July 11.

The fatal crash occurred at Highway 34 and Highland Drive in Detroit Lakes. A 2021 Dodge Ram and 1995 Harley Davidson Cruiser were both eastbound on Highway 34 when they collided about 4:35 p.m. Saturday.

The Dodge Ram was driven by Elizabeth Ann Schenatzki, 37, of Ogema. Schenatzki and two passengers were not injured.

In Saturday's other crash, Douglas Jon Allen, 56, of Pillager, was injured when he rolled his 1985 Honda motorcycle on Highway 113 on the northern edge of Becker County. The crash happened about 6 p.m.

Allen sustained injuries that the Minnesota State Patrol said were not life-threatening. Allen was treated at Essentia in Detroit Lakes.