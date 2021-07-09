A man was killed in a single vehicle motorcycle accident east of Menahga in Wadena County on Thursday evening, July 8.

The name of the victim, a 25-year-old man from Marshall, Mich., will be released after family notification, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The motorcycle crashed after leaving County Road 18 in Huntersville Township. The road conditions were dry, the State Patrol report said.

The Wadena County Sheriff's Office, Menahga Police Department, Tri-County Ambulance and Menahga and Hubbard First Responders responded to the scene.