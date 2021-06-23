A 44-year-old Brandon man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening, June 22, and his passenger, a 49-year-old woman, also of Brandon, died at the scene, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Shawn August Olson and his passenger, Jeanine Kirscht, along with Levi Donson of Brandon, were westbound on County Road 108 north of Brandon when Olson reportedly crashed his motorcycle in the south ditch.

The crash was reported by Donson at 9:21 p.m. He told dispatchers that Olson was injured and that he was unsure if Kirscht was breathing, according to the sheriff's office. Olson was flown to Sanford Hospital in Fargo with life-threatening injuries.

Douglas County deputies, Minnesota State Patrol, Brandon First Responders, North Memorial Ambulance and LifeLink III responded to the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Her Camaro was her passion

Mindy Walstad, who lives in Coon Rapids, said her mom, Jeanine, was a very fun and outgoing person. She was a cabinet maker and could always be found in her garage working on projects. She loved to fish on Whiskey Lake and loved living in Brandon.

Walstad said her mom owned a blue Chevrolet Camaro with white stripes on the hood that she would race at the Brainerd International Raceway twice a year.

"It was her passion," said Walstad, who is the oldest daughter. Her siblings are Melissa Woodworth and Kaylyn Kirscht.

Walstad said her mom used to race with her husband, Bob Kirscht, but he passed away 10 months ago in a vehicle crash. That crash occurred on Aug. 8, 2020, at the intersection of County Road 8 and County Road 40 west of Alexandria. Another vehicle pulled out in front of Kirscht, causing Kirscht's vehicle to roll into the ditch .

Walstad added that her mom was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash and that "she barely made it out of that accident."

"It's all so weird," she said.