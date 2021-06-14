A Brandon woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash near Henning on Sunday morning, June 13.

Sandria Mariea Torres, 52, of Brandon, was driving a 2012 Kia Forte and Charles Michael Schmaltz, 62, of Velva, N.D., was driving a 2020 Honda Civic when the two vehicles collided on Highway 78 near River View Road in Otter Tail County about 11 a.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Torres, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and was transported to Perham Health, according to the crash report.

Schmaltz and a passenger, Peggy Marie Schmaltz, 60, of Velva,were not injured. They were both wearing seat belts.

Henning Ambulance, Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and first responders assisted on the scene.

Both vehicles were going south. The road was dry, the report said.