A Barnesville woman was injured in a crash in Otter Tail County that also involved a Dent woman on Friday, June 11.

Mary Elizabeth Sacrison, 51, was treated at Perham Health for injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Sacrison was driving a 2014 Chevy Captiva east on Highway 108 near Dent when she hit a 1999 Cadillac Deville that was also eastbound. The Cadillac was driven by Peggy Lyn Feldt, 73, of Dent, who was not injured.

Sacrison was cited for following too closely, according to the State Patrol. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. The State Patrol report did that Feldt had been drinking.

The crash was reported about 6 p.m. Friday.