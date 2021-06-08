His name is not being released at this time pending family notification.

The Wadena County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene after a caller reported the crash at about 10:24 p.m. The caller indicated the vehicle rolled near County Road 26 and 160th Street. The caller said the man involved was lying outside the vehicle, according to the Wadena County Sheriff's news release.

On scene, deputies found the 2002 Nissan Maxima on its driver side and the man was found about 75 feet away. Attempts to resuscitate were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The male party appeared to be wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. Investigations concluded that he had exited the vehicle after the crash and then collapsed in the location he had been found from the vehicle.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Verndale Police, Verndale Fire/First Response, Lakewood Ambulance and Scott’s Towing.