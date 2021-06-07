A Staples woman was injured after failing to yield to traffic Sunday near Motley.

Dawn L. Billman, 49, Staples, was driving a 2004 Mitsubishi Galant south on Hwy 64, when the she failed to yield to traffic and was struck by a GMC Sierra that was driving west on Hwy 210. She suffered injuries that were not life threatening. She was first taken to Lakewood Health Systems in Staples, then Hennepin County Medical Center. The crash occurred at about 3:52 p.m.

James G. Turnbaugh, 39, Staples, was driving the Sierra and was not injured.