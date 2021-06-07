Alcohol was involved when an 18-year-old driver left the roadway west of Wadena Sunday night and was injured along with four passengers.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports the crash occurred at about 11:16 p.m., when a 2010 Ford Taurus was headed east on County Road 52, went through the intersection, entered the ditch and vaulted. This intersection is about 4 miles from Wadena in Otter Tail County.

The driver of the vehicle, Salma X. Pardo, 18, of Bertha, and four passengers suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to the state patrol report. Other passengers were unnamed but the report explains that Pardo was taken to Tri-County Hospital in Wadena, along with a 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl. Another 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl were taken to Sanford Health in Fargo. The report only listed where one of the four passengers was from, which was a 15-year-old girl from Wadena.

Pardo was wearing her seatbelt, however two other girls were not and it was unknown if another two were belted. Alcohol was a factor in Pardo's driving, according to the report.