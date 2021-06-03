A man died after an extension from a truck touched a powerline in Audubon on Wednesday, June 2.
The Becker County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Marlyn Boyle, 43, of Foley, Minn.
About 2:10 p.m., the Becker County Sheriff's Office received a report of a man down on the ground at TEAM Industries in Audubon.
Emergency responders found an extension from a Northern Metal Recycling semi-truck touching a power line. Boyle was near the rear of the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Audubon Fire Department, Audubon Rescue, Lake Park ALERT, Detroit Lakes Public Utilities, and St. Mary's EMS. The incident remains under investigation.