A man died after an extension from a truck touched a powerline in Audubon on Wednesday, June 2.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Marlyn Boyle, 43, of Foley, Minn.

About 2:10 p.m., the Becker County Sheriff's Office received a report of a man down on the ground at TEAM Industries in Audubon.

Emergency responders found an extension from a Northern Metal Recycling semi-truck touching a power line. Boyle was near the rear of the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.