One person was injured when their car rolled into a median on the morning of Wednesday, June 2, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.

A 2004 Chevy Silverado driven by Christopher John Waterloo, 31, of Bettendorf, Iowa, was westbound on Highway 10 in Otter Tail County. About 7 a.m., another westbound car merged toward it and forced Waterloo off the road into the median.

The road condition was dry, and the Silverado's airbag didn't deploy.

Waterloo suffered an injury. He was taken to the Perham Memorial Hospital. Perham fire and a Perham ambulance assisted at the scene.