FOSSTON, Minn. — A rural Fosston man is dead and a woman was injured in an ATV rollover crash Monday, May 31, in Polk County.

The Polk County Sheriff's office responded to a report of an ATV rollover just after 7 a.m. Monday along 345th Avenue Southeast south of 310th Street Southeast, north of Fosston. Minnesota State Patrol, Fosston Essentia Ambulance and Fosston Fire Department also responded, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The ATV, a 2004 Arctic Cat 500 four-wheeler, was traveling north on 345th Avenue when it entered the ditch on the west side of the road and overturned, according to the release.

The ATV operator, Edward Halvorson, 75, of rural Fosston, was pronounced dead on the scene, the release said. The passenger, Judith Halvorson, 71, also of rural Fosston, was transported to Fosston Essentia Hospital and was later airlifted to a hospital in Fargo.

The crash is under investigation and no further information will be released at this time, the release said.