A 66-year-old Parkers Prairie man was injured in a one-vehicle crash near Bertha on Sunday, May 30.

Donald Eugene Cihlar was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado south on Todd County Road 23 near Highway 71 in Bertha Township when the vehicle crossed the center line and entered the northbound ditch, according to the State Patrol.

Cihlar, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was transported to the Tri County Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the crash report.

The Todd County Sheriff’s Office and Bertha Ambulance responded to the crash, which was reported at 7:26 p.m.