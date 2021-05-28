One person was injured when two vehicles collided on the evening of Thursday, May 27, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.

A 2016 John Deere skid loader and 2013 Ford Edge were eastbound on Highway 108. Robert Bruce Shaw, 76, of Henning was driving the Ford. Timothy David Mann, 22, of New York Mills, was driving the John Deere.

About 10 p.m., these two vehicles collided east of Otter Tail Lake. The road condition was dry, and neither driver was wearing a seatbelt, though airbag on the Ford Edge did deploy.

Mann suffered no injuries. Shaw suffered an injury deemed not life-threatening. He was taken to the Tri-County Hospital in Wadena.

Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, Ottertail Fire and a Henning Ambulance assisted at the scene.