ST. PAUL — A Minnesota conservation officer died Monday morning, May 24, following a two-vehicle crash near Grand Rapids, Minn., according to the state Department of Natural Resources.

In a news release, the DNR said it would not name the officer until the officer's family has been notified. Other details, such as the identities and status of other passengers that may have been involved in the crash, as well as the events leading up to it, were not disclosed. The death occurred while the officer was on duty, according to the release.

The Minnesota State Patrol, which the DNR is referring questions to, did not immediately respond to a request from Forum News Service.

This is the first instance of a Minnesota conservation officer being killed on the job since Officer Eugene "Gene" Wynn's death in 2019. Monday's would be the 23rd such death to have occurred since 1887, according to the DNR.

Conservation officers are licensed in Minnesota through the state Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training, which also licenses local police officers and deputy sheriffs, among others. They are responsible for the enforcement of laws relating to fish and wildlife, state parks, trails, forests, waters and wetlands.