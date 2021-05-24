Two people, one from Glenwood and one from Marshall, died in a two-vehicle crash near Osakis early Sunday morning, May 23.

An initial investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office indicates that a 19-year-old Osakis man was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado north on County Road 3 SE when a 1999 Volkswagen Beetle, eastbound on Hope Road, failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection and was struck in the passenger door by the Silverado.

A 24-year-old man from Glenwood was driving the Beetle. Life-saving measures were performed at the scene but were unsuccessful and he was declared dead at the scene.

His 21-year-old passenger also died in the crash.

The Osakis man was transported by North Memorial Ambulance to Alomere Health in Alexandria with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash, which was reported at 5:24 a.m., is under investigation. All names have been withheld pending family notifications.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Osakis Fire and Rescue, North Memorial Ambulance, Minnesota State Patrol and Anderson Funeral Home.