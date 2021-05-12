A Wadena resident rolled their car in an accident Tuesday, May 11. The driver and one passenger had non-life threatening injuries and one passenger was not injured, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Jackie Rautio, 17, was driving a Buick Century on Todd Line Road near Hwy 71 when she lost control and the vehicle entered the south ditch causing the car to roll. Everyone in the vehicle was wearing their seatbelt, according to the report. The crash was reported at 8:52 p.m. with no alcohol involved.

Rautio and passenger Courtney Hanson, 16, were treated at Tri-County Hospital. Heaven Ecker, 18, had no injuries.