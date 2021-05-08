Garret Greenwood, 28, was driving a Chevy Trailblazer was north on Highway 78 near Otter Tail County Road 81 south of Battle Lake. The Chevy crossed the southbound lanes, went over the guard rail, and rolled to a stop in the ditch. The crash was reported at 12:46 a.m. Thursday.

Greenwood was treated at Lake Region Hospital in Henning for injuries that the report said were not life-threatening. Greenwood was not wearing a seat belt and alcohol was not involved, the report said.