APPLETON , Minn. — A Boyd, Minn., man suffered fatal injuries Monday morning, May 3, after his semi-tractor rolled in Swift County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol .

According to the crash report, Douglas John Anderson, 72, was driving a 2007 KW tractor truck eastbound on U.S. Highway 12 in Shible Township when the vehicle entered the ditch at 210th Avenue Southwest and rolled.

Road conditions were dry, alcohol was not listed as a factor and it is unknown if Boyd was wearing his seatbelt or if his airbag deployed, according to the crash report.

The Swift County Sheriff's Office, Appleton Fire Department and Appleton EMS responded to the incident reported at 9:01 a.m.