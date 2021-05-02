The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a man who is believed to have drowned on Lake Ida north of Alexandria Saturday afternoon, May 1.

The victim was Danny Jay Haak, 59, of Alexandria.

At 4:49 p.m., Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a frantic woman ringing the neighbor’s doorbell. The neighbor called to report the woman's suspicious behavior he had viewed through his doorbell’s camera.

A short time later, the woman called 911 and reported that she had found her husband, Haak, in the lake and he was unresponsive.

Douglas County deputies were dispatched, along with North Memorial Ambulance, Garfield First Responders and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

While emergency units were driving to the scene, information was updated that a retired Minnesota State Trooper was on scene and was able to bring Haak to shore and start CPR.

Emergency responders continued to administer life saving techniques, however, all efforts were unsuccessful and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Authorities said it's unclear how Haak ended up in the water. He was located near shore and the dock he had launched his boat from, according to the sheriff's office.

This case remains under investigation.

Haak, who was not wearing a personal flotation device, was found approximately 30 to 40 feet from shore and in 4 to 8 feet of water, according to the sheriff's office.