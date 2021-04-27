A Menahga man was hospitalized with injuries after a two-vehicle collision Friday, April 23, in Hubbard Township.

According to a press release from the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, a crash involving a car and a semi-tractor trailer was reported at 9:12 a.m. on County Road 6.

Responding deputies found a driver pinned inside his car with lacerations to his face, complaining of severe leg pain.

A deputy and a passerby broke out a car window to get access to the injured driver, and provided medical attention until Hubbard First Response and the Menahga Fire Department arrived to extract the victim from the vehicle.

The release states an investigation showed that Devon Pickar, 29, of Perham, was traveling north on County 6 in a 2003 Freightliner semi when he was struck by an oncoming car.

The report continues that Brady Milbrandt, 32, of Menahga, was traveling south in a 2001 Pontiac Bonneville when he reached for a cigarette lighter on the passenger seat and entered the oncoming lane of traffic.

Pickar attempted to avoid the oncoming Pontiac but the vehicles collided, and the rear duals of the trailer caused severe damage to both vehicles.

Milbrandt was transported to CHI St. Joseph’s Health in Park Rapids, where he was treated for his injuries.