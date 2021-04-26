ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- The 16-year-old Kensington, Minn., girl who was one of two drivers killed in a Douglas County crash has been identified by her school as Taylor Mattson.

According to a post on the West Central Area School's Facebook page, Mattson was a sophomore in the WCA School District.

Mattson and Joseph John Feldman, 19, were killed late Thursday, April 22, in a head-on collision on Highway 55 in Douglas County. Feldman was a 2020 Brooten-Belgrade-El Rosa graduate.

According to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol, the 16-year-old was driving a 2006 Buick Lucerne east on Highway 55 near Kensington about 9:45 p.m. when it collided with a 1994 Ford F-150 driven by Feldman. Her airbag deployed while the airbag on Feldman's vehicle did not. According to the State Patrol report, Mattson was wearing her seat belt. The report said it was not known if Feldman was belted.

Road conditions were described as dry. No passengers were listed in either vehicle.

The crash closed down Highway 55 for nearly six hours and traffic was detoured around the site.