Two passengers were injured when the vehicle they were riding in left the road and caught air upon striking an embankment Friday night in Becker County.

A 2008 Toyota Camry driven by 85-year-old Erwin J. Anderson, of Phoenix, Ariz., was headed west on Hwy 10 in Audubon Township when the vehicle caught the edge of the road, went into the ditch, down the other side and hit an embankment of rocks. The vehicle caught air for 15-20 yards and landed again in the ditch, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The crash was reported at 5:32 p.m.

Passengers were Jean M. Anderson, 85, and Kevin J. Anderson, 63, both of Ottertail. Their injuries were non-life threatening and they were both transported to Essentia Health in Detroit Lakes. No alcohol was involved in the incident, according to the report.